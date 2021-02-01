"Sex and the City" Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker said the COVID-19 pandemic will be reflected in the narrative of the upcoming sequel series, "And Just Like That…."

The disease will "obviously be part of the storyline," Parker, 55, tells Vanity Fair magazine, "because that's the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear?"

She gave no indication whether COVID-19 would explain the absence of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall in the 1998-2004 HBO series and the 2008 and 2010 movies, and who said in 2017 she had no plans to return for any further "Sex and the City" projects.

The sequel, starring Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Manhattan professional women Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring. A statement from HBO Max says the show will follow the three friends "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by current events]?"

She added, "What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?" Of Miranda and Charlotte, who have had children that are now in their teens, Parker asked, "What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn't have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

No airdate or additional casting has been announced.