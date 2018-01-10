With Sarah Jessica Parker’s HBO series “Divorce” returning for its second season Sunday at 10 p.m., we thought we’d look back at five other (non-Carrie Bradshaw) series and movies where we’ve seen the actress over the years:

SQUARE PEGS (1982, CBS) On this short-lived high-school-set sitcom (which has achieved cult status), she co-starred as the bespectacled nerd Patty Greene.

THE ALMOST ROYAL FAMILY (1984, ABC) In this “Afterschool Special,” Parker played a Princess Diana-obsessed teen whose family inherits a small island in the middle of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

A YEAR IN THE LIFE (1987-88, NBC) In this well-regarded family drama (spun off from the miniseries of the same name), Parker played a free-spirited young woman who captures the heart of the family’s conservative youngest son.

EQUAL JUSTICE (1991, ABC) ABC tried to compete with NBC’s “L.A. Law” with this series about the lives and loves of people working in the Pittsburgh district attorney’s office. Parker played Joann Harris, a young assistant D.A.

IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE CHILDREN (1992, NBC) Parker took the lead role in this TV movie about a woman struggling with manic depression whose five children are taken from her and put in foster care.