Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che host the Weekend Update sketch on the Feb. 29, 2020 episode of "Saturday Night Live."  Credit: Will Heath / NBC via AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
As its cast and crew continue to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" plans to air a second at-home episode this weekend.

The late-night sketch-comedy show posted on social media Thursday, "We're back this Saturday," with no additional details. No host or musical guest was announced.

On April 11, an initial at-home edition of new and mostly prerecorded remote content, with host Tom Hanks and musical guest Chris Martin, ran as the 16th episode of this 45th season.

The April 18 show was a repeat of the Feb. 29 episode, featuring host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne. 

