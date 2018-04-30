TODAY'S PAPER
5 LIers who have hosted 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal prior to his

Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal prior to his first hosting gig on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 1990.

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Amy Schumer returns to “Saturday Night Live” on May 12 to host the show for the second time (the first was Oct. 10, 2015 on the heels of her breakout movie “Trainwreck”). Here are five other Long Island celebs who have hosted (with their first appearances in parentheses):

Alec Baldwin — 17 times (April 21, 1990)

Lindsay Lohan — 4 times (May 1, 2004)

Natalie Portman — 2 times (March 4, 2006)

Jerry Seinfeld — 2 times (April 18, 1992)

Fred Armisen — 1 time (May 21, 2016)

