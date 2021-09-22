Owen Wilson to host 'Saturday Night Live' season 47 opener

The upcoming 47th season of "Saturday Night Live" will premiere Oct. 2, with actor Owen Wilson as host and country star Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

NBC additionally announced Wednesday that the following week will be hosted by reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, with musical act Halsey. Academy Award winner Rami Malek hosts on Oct. 16, with hip-hop star Young Thug performing. "Ted Lasso" Emmy Award winner (and a cast member from 2003 to 2013) Jason Sudeikis helms "SNL" on Oct. 23, with country-Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

"Loki" star Wilson, whose Wes Anderson film "The French Dispatch" hits theaters Oct. 22, is making his first appearance as host of the comedy sketch show, as are Kardashian West, Sudeikis and Malek, who stars in the James Bond adventure "No Time to Die" on Oct. 8.

Grammy Award winner Young Thug (né Jeffrey Lamar Williams), whose album "Punk" drops Oct. 15, is a first-time musical guest, as is six-time Grammy winner Carlile, who releases the album "In These Silent Days" on Oct. 1. Halsey (née Ashley Frangipane) marks her fourth appearance as musical guest, and six-time Grammy winner Musgraves her second.