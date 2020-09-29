NBC's "Saturday Night Live" will have an in-studio audience this weekend for its season-46 premiere.

The show's page at 1iota.com, the official distributor for the free tickets to the afternoon dress rehearsals and the nighttime live shows, advises that tickets may be requested "for you and anyone you consider to be a part of your 'social bubble.' A 'social bubble' is defined as a group of people, related or unrelated, who have repeatedly entered into close contact (defined as <6 feet) with all others in that group, on multiple occasions prior to the night of the show."

On arrival, guests will be required to take a COVID-19 test: "This is a self-administered lower nasal antigen test with results yielded before the show." Anyone with a "a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed admission and the party may not be granted admission either. A positive COVID-19 test for any member of your group will result in the entire group not being granted admission."

Face coverings are required at all times. Audience members must answer a series of questions about COVID-19 symptoms and contact with persons with symptoms, as well as about recent travel to 35 states and territories considered pandemic hot spots according to New York State.

The show, which shoots at Studio 8H in Manhattan's Rockefeller Center, premieres with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.