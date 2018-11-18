Steve Carell mocks 'The Office' reboot idea on SNL 

In his third guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live," Steve Carell mocked the idea of an "Office" reboot, with a little help from friends and family.

During his monologue, Carell — Michael Scott, of course, from the long-running classic — was interrupted with questions from a few former castmates including Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon on the series), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard ) and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly ), each encouraging him to consider a reboot. Carell's wife, Nancy, and two children were also in the studio audience (and also mock-encouraged the reboot).

Helms: "You don't understand how much money we're talking about. You wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore." (Carell appeared Saturday to promote his recently released "Beautiful Boy.")

Kemper: "People would really love to see an 'Office' reboot. Especially me . . .[because] I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!" (Inside joke: Kemper, a member of the same family behind Commerce Bancshares, doesn't really).

Fischer: "Don't you want to see what Pam and Jeff are doing?" (Carell corrected her — that would be "Jim.")

He closed the monologue by calling them on stage to say, "I am proud to announce officially that we have . . . a great show."

Also on the last original "SNL" for a little while, the cold open took on "rampant voter fraud!, on 'The Ingraham Angle,' " with Kate McKinnon reprising the Fox News host, offering a few of Ingraham's "Feel Facts," which included, "If you have less than five guns, you're gay ." The open also targeted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat): "I think the problem is when I do bad things, I get money. What? dab!, what dab!" Leslie Jones played Rep. Marcia Fudge (Ohio Democrat Fudge is seeking the House Speaker role from longtime speaker Nancy Pelosi), who did a handful of "Pelosi's so old" jokes. ("She's so old, her birthstone is the Rosetta . . ." )