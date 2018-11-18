TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Carell mocks 'The Office' reboot idea on SNL 

Former castmates - and even his family - crashed Carell's opening monologue to plead their case for reviving the long-running series.

It's an informal "The Office" reunion as former castmates Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, and Ed Helms join Steve Carell, center, during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue on Nov. 17. Photo Credit: NBC/Will Heath

By Newsday Staff
In his third guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live," Steve Carell mocked the idea of an "Office" reboot, with a little help from friends and family.

During his monologue, Carell — Michael Scott, of course, from the long-running classic — was interrupted with questions from a few former castmates including Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon  on the series), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard ) and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly ), each encouraging him to consider a reboot. Carell's wife, Nancy, and two children were also in the studio audience (and also mock-encouraged the reboot).

Helms: "You don't understand how much money we're talking about. You wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore." (Carell appeared Saturday to promote his recently released "Beautiful Boy.")

Kemper: "People would really love to see an 'Office' reboot. Especially me . . .[because] I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!" (Inside joke: Kemper, a member of the same family behind Commerce Bancshares, doesn't really).

Fischer: "Don't you want to see what Pam and Jeff are doing?" (Carell corrected her — that would be "Jim.")

He closed the monologue by calling them on stage to say, "I am proud to announce officially that we have . . . a great show."

Also on the last original "SNL" for a little while, the cold open took on "rampant voter fraud!, on 'The Ingraham Angle,' " with Kate McKinnon reprising the Fox News host, offering a few of Ingraham's "Feel Facts," which included, "If you have less than five guns, you're gay ." The open also targeted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat): "I think the problem is when I do bad things, I get money. What? dab!, what dab!" Leslie Jones played Rep. Marcia Fudge (Ohio Democrat Fudge is seeking the House Speaker role from longtime speaker Nancy Pelosi), who did a handful of "Pelosi's so old" jokes. ("She's so old, her birthstone is the Rosetta . . ." )

