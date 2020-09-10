TODAY'S PAPER
'Saturday Night Live' to return to studio for season 46 premiere

"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost, left, and Michael

"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che appear on the Dec. 7, 2019, episode of "Saturday Night Live." NBC announced Thursday that the sketch-comedy show will premiere on Oct. 3 from its network studio.   Credit: NBC / Will Heath

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Saturday Night Live" will be back at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center for its season 46 premiere on Oct. 3.

NBC announced Thursday that after a 45th season in which the final three episodes were produced remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venerable sketch-comedy series is returning to its traditional stage. The network gave no details on the host, musical guest or pandemic safety precautions, or whether an audience could attend.

On its social media, the show posted a 12-second video of the opening-monologue stage, with the camera pulling in slowly as audience noises grow louder and an announcer in background says, "Live from New York!," followed by a graphic reading "OCTOBER 3."

