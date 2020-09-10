"Saturday Night Live" will be back at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center for its season 46 premiere on Oct. 3.

NBC announced Thursday that after a 45th season in which the final three episodes were produced remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venerable sketch-comedy series is returning to its traditional stage. The network gave no details on the host, musical guest or pandemic safety precautions, or whether an audience could attend.

On its social media, the show posted a 12-second video of the opening-monologue stage, with the camera pulling in slowly as audience noises grow louder and an announcer in background says, "Live from New York!," followed by a graphic reading "OCTOBER 3."