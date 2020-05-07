Following two previous episodes largely recorded from each star's home, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" will air one more remotely shot edition to close its 45th-season on Saturday.

The show's social media on Thursday posted a 30-second promo for the season-finale "SNL at Home." Shots of the isolating stars included Sea Cliff born-and-raised Kate McKinnon with a green screen falling down behind her, and Pete Davidson noting of a sudden look at his ceiling, "My camera fell." No host or musical guest was announced.

An initial at-home edition of mostly prerecorded remote content aired April 11 with host Tom Hanks and musical guest Chris Martin, and a second on April 25 with Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus. Reruns have aired in between. "SNL" additionally is running a Mother's Day clips show Sunday from 9 to 11 p.m.