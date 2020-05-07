TODAY'S PAPER
'Saturday Night Live' to end season with one more 'at-home' edition

This screengrab provided by NBC shows "Saturday Night

This screengrab provided by NBC shows "Saturday Night Live"cast members on the Saturday, April 11, 2020, "at-home" edition. Credit: NBC via AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Following two previous episodes largely recorded from each star's home, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" will air one more remotely shot edition to close its 45th-season on Saturday.

The show's social media on Thursday posted a 30-second promo for the season-finale "SNL at Home." Shots of the isolating stars included Sea Cliff born-and-raised Kate McKinnon with a green screen falling down behind her, and Pete Davidson noting of a sudden look at his ceiling, "My camera fell." No host or musical guest was announced.

An initial at-home edition of mostly prerecorded remote content aired April 11 with host Tom Hanks and musical guest Chris Martin, and a second on April 25 with Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus. Reruns have aired in between. "SNL" additionally is running a Mother's Day clips show Sunday from 9 to 11 p.m.

