Savannah Guthrie needs more eye surgeries

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who had eye surgery in December for a torn retina, says she will need further procedures.

"I have to have a couple of follow-up surgeries, which is unfortunate but not unexpected," Guthrie, 48, told People magazine in an interview posted Monday. Her eyesight "certainly isn't where it was, and I think it's getting worse," she said. "Eventually I'm hopeful that when everything turns to normal, I'll be able to schedule those surgeries and I'm hopeful there'll be a big improvement."

In late November, Guthrie revealed that her recent absences from the NBC morning show had been for laser treatments after her son, Charley, now 3, accidentally threw a toy train at her eye. She had retinal surgery on Dec. 11, and told the magazine that with this procedure "most people will end up developing cataracts, obviously at a much younger age than would normally be expected. ... Hopefully by this summer I'll be able to take care of it and start getting back to a better place."