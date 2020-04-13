TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
57° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Savannah Guthrie needs more eye surgeries

Savannah Guthrie injured her eye while playing with

Savannah Guthrie injured her eye while playing with her toddler son Charley in November 2019. Credit: Getty Images for Vanity Fair / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who had eye surgery in December for a torn retina, says she will need further procedures.

"I have to have a couple of follow-up surgeries, which is unfortunate but not unexpected," Guthrie, 48, told People magazine in an interview posted Monday. Her eyesight "certainly isn't where it was, and I think it's getting worse," she said. "Eventually I'm hopeful that when everything turns to normal, I'll be able to schedule those surgeries and I'm hopeful there'll be a big improvement."

In late November, Guthrie revealed that her recent absences from the NBC morning show had been for laser treatments after her son, Charley, now 3, accidentally threw a toy train at her eye. She had retinal surgery on Dec. 11, and told the magazine that with this procedure "most people will end up developing cataracts, obviously at a much younger age than would normally be expected. ... Hopefully by this summer I'll be able to take care of it and start getting back to a better place."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend Apple's premiere ABC's Stephanopoulos positive for coronavirus but feels well
The "Seinfeld" cast in 1997. Couch Comfort: 28 great 'Seinfeld' episodes to watch this week
Tom Hanks attends the Golden Globe Awards in 'SNL' returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the Amy Schumer, chef husband to host Food Network show
Sam Claflin, right, and Eleanor Tomlinson in 'Love Wedding Repeat': Sweet, entertaining romcom
Jerry Seinfeld performing at the Beacon Theatre in Jerry Seinfeld's second Netflix special set for May 5
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search