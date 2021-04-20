"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who has kept fans informed of her surgeries to repair a torn retina and to remove a related cataract over the past year and a half, said Tuesday that she faces one more procedure.

Posting a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself with a clear plastic shield taped over one eye, Guthrie, 49, wrote, "One last teeny tiny eye surgery and I'm back in business!!!" She gave no detail of the operation or its status.

NBC's "Today" supportively commented, "Sending well wishes!" Journalist and daytime talk-show host Tamron Hall wrote, "Sending love ...."

In late November 2019, Guthrie revealed that her recent absences from the show were for laser treatments to an eye injured after her young son, Charley, now 4, accidentally threw a toy train at her. She then had retinal surgery the following month and returned to her show on Jan. 6.

In July, Guthrie wrote on Instagram that she was having cataract surgery, calling it "an expected complication of the retina detachment — I am very hopeful my sight will be [fully] restored — and I will be back later this week!!" She explained on air the same day, before leaving for the operation, that "apparently if you have that retina reattachment surgery, it's very, very common to get cataracts."

In addition to son Charley, Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman have daughter Vale, 6.