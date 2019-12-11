Savannah Guthrie absent from 'Today' due to eye surgery

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie missed Wednesday's edition of the NBC morning show because of eye surgery related to her recently torn retina.

"I'm sure some folks are waking up and going, 'Where is Savannah this morning?'," fellow anchor Hoda Kotb, 55, said on air.

"Our dear friend Miss Guthrie has the day off. She's actually having some eye surgery," explained co-anchor Craig Melvin, 40.

"Right. So she's had some laser treatments," Kotb said, referring to multiple procedures Guthrie, who turns 48 on Dec. 27, had undergone in hopes of avoiding a retina operation, "so now she's actually going through the surgery. And she's going to keep us posted, so we wish for her a very speedy recovery."

On Nov. 27 Guthrie explained on Instagram she had been injured accidentally by the sharp end of a toy train thrown by her and husband Mike Feldman's son Charley, who turned 3 on Sunday. "It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won't need full eye surgery," she had written hopefully.

Guthrie has not commented on social media about the surgery, and it was unclear Wednesday morning if it had taken place or was still in preparation. Guthrie's most recent post was an Instagram photo and two videos of her family celebrating Charley's birthday. The couple also has a 5-year-old daughter, Vale.