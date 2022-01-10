TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Today' show's Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie announced on Monday's "Today" show that

Savannah Guthrie announced on Monday's "Today" show that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Getty Images / Roy Rochlin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Savannah Guthrie, a co-host of the NBC morning show "Today," has tested positive for COVID-19, while fellow co-host Hoda Kotb has returned to the studio after her own bout with the coronavirus.

"Well, here we go, Hoda, we're trading places," Guthrie, 50, said remotely at the top of the show Monday. "I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go."

Kotb, 57, in Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center, replied, "Well, I feel like we're like a ton of the country. I mean, this is so weird — I'm having a flashback to 2020," when the COVID-19 pandemic first began taking hold in the United States. "I got two negative tests, so I'm back in my seat and I know that your negative test will come quickly," Kotb told her colleague, adding "Here's to happy healing!"

"Absolutely," said Guthrie, describing her symptoms as, "Little sniffles, not much more than that."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Robert Durst, 78, in a Los Angeles courtroom
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies at 78
Jesse Watters will now host the 7 p.m.
Jesse Watters named permanent host of Fox News' 7 p.m. show
Actors Dave Coulier, center, and John Stamos, right,
'Full House' cast members recall 'loving, compassionate' Bob Saget
Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event
Appreciation: Bob Saget always wanted us to feel better
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dies at 65
The Walt Disney Co. has announced its third
Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+
Didn’t find what you were looking for?