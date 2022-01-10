Savannah Guthrie, a co-host of the NBC morning show "Today," has tested positive for COVID-19, while fellow co-host Hoda Kotb has returned to the studio after her own bout with the coronavirus.

"Well, here we go, Hoda, we're trading places," Guthrie, 50, said remotely at the top of the show Monday. "I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go."

Kotb, 57, in Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center, replied, "Well, I feel like we're like a ton of the country. I mean, this is so weird — I'm having a flashback to 2020," when the COVID-19 pandemic first began taking hold in the United States. "I got two negative tests, so I'm back in my seat and I know that your negative test will come quickly," Kotb told her colleague, adding "Here's to happy healing!"

"Absolutely," said Guthrie, describing her symptoms as, "Little sniffles, not much more than that."