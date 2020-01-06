"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was back on her NBC morning show Monday following eye surgery related to the retina she tore in November.

"I see the year 2020 but not 20/20 just yet," Guthrie, who turned 48 on Dec. 27, told her show's website. "My vision is blurry but will ultimately be mostly back to normal. I [will] need a new prescription when my vision settles down."

Guthrie had been on and off "Today" since November, after her son, Charley, accidentally threw a toy train at her eye.

On Monday she posted photos of herself on set with her colleagues and in the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, writing on Instagram, "Can't stop smiling to be back home with all my @todayshow loves today!!!" She additionally posted two photos of her retinas, writing, "The first pic is my retina 'before' - with a massive tear... that's that big dark spot in the middle of the pic. The next one is my retina 'after' - smooth as butter and reattached like new like the day I was born! I'm so grateful to the careful doctors who operated on me and very hopeful about getting most of my vision back eventually!! Here's to 20/20 in 2020!"