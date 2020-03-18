"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday was contributing to the NBC morning show from the basement of her home, out of concern that a sore throat and sniffles might suggest she had contracted the coronavirus.

"I didn't even think anything of it because, frankly, that doesn't seem to be on the official list of symptoms," Guthrie, 48, said on air in the left side of the divided screen that showed co-anchor Hoda Kotb in the middle, broadcasting from the show's 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio, and weather anchor and third-hour co-host Al Roker at right, transmitting from his home kitchen. "But what I've been told is … the doctors are getting new information about this novel coronavirus. It's new, [and] that means we're learning about it and the symptoms it presents. … And the other thing is if you're sick at all, the CDC is saying this is the time to stay home," to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday evening, Guthrie had revealed on Instagram, "I'm going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I'm staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose. This was the advice of NBC's superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time — but during these days, it's on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. … So see you tomorrow on TODAY — from my basement!"

On Wednesday morning, she shared a two-image post of herself sitting atop a stool with a blue electronic screen behind her. Husband Michael Feldman, 51, a founding partner of the Washington, D.C.-based communications consultancy the GPG Group, sat on a bed with two laptops. "Live … from my basement … this is TODAY," Guthrie wrote. "Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!"

On Tuesday, after Roker and fellow third-hour host Craig Melvin had come in contact with a staff member who Roker said was an infected producer, the two began broadcasting their portions of "Today" from their homes.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg co-hosted "The View" while self-quarantined at home on Wednesday as a precaution. Goldberg, 64, had suffered a bout of double pneumonia last year.

AMERICAN IDOL SUSPENDED. ABC's singing competition "American Idol" is joining a host of other shows going on production hiatus in response to coronavirus concerns. TVLine.com on Tuesday, citing an anonymous source, said contestants have been released to return home. The current recorded episodes will continue to air, the site said. It is uncertain when the live shows, which were scheduled to begin mid-April, would commence.