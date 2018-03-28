“Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie has apologized for an on-air gaffe Wednesday morning when she inadvertently said a curse word into a live microphone.

“Check, check - is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is,” Guthrie, 46, tweeted at 9:08 a.m. “So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

She had suddenly appeared onscreen during a commercial break, E! News specified, and appeared to be reading when she uttered the mild curse. The audio was cut, but she remained onscreen, evidently unknowingly.

After about 30 seconds, said People magazine, a Lexus commercial came on.