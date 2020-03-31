Savannah Guthrie back on 'Today' set

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who had been contributing to the NBC morning show from her home since March 18 because of coronavirus concerns, was back at the Rockefeller Center studio on Tuesday.

"We're very happy to have our @savannahguthrie back in Studio 1A this morning!," the show tweeted, while Guthrie, 48, exclaimed lightheartedly on air, "So this is Studio 1A! I haven't been here in a while." To co-anchor Hoda Kotb saying it was good to have her back, Guthrie responded, "It feels good to be in the same room!," adding, "I wish we were closer, like we used to snuggle up, but we are practicing our social distancing. It's good to be back in the studio."