TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Schitt's Creek' reruns to air on Comedy Central; Netflix to stream final season

Eugene Levy stars in Canadian Comedy "Schitt's Creek,"

Eugene Levy stars in Canadian Comedy "Schitt's Creek," which will begin airing five times a week on Comedy Central next month.  Credit: Ian Watson / Pop TV via AP

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Print

In the wake of its historic Emmy showing Sunday night (sweeping all the comedy categories), the Canadian comedy "Schitt's Creek" is expanding its viewing options beyond its original home at PopTV.

ViacomCBS announced on Monday that Comedy Central will air all six seasons of the show, beginning on Oct. 2, with the basic-cable channel showing five episodes per week.

Meanwhile, Netflix, which already carries the first five seasons, will begin streaming the sixth and final season on Oct. 7. The first five seasons are also available on CW Seed, with season 6 launching on the free service on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, Variety reports that "Creek" will start airing in national syndication starting Monday.

At the Emmy Awards, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for lead actor and actress in a comedy. Daniel Levy (Eugene's son) and Annie Murphy took trophies in the supporting actor and actress in a comedy categories. Daniel Levy also won Emmys for writing and co-directing.

Headshot of Newsday employee Andy Edelstein on June
By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

More Entertainment

Elizabeth Frankini, of Malverne, is among new cast LIer to set sail on new season of 'Below Deck'
Post Malone performs during his "Runaway Tour" in Sweet 16: Post Malone leads Billboard Award nods
Netflix has canceled "The Dark Crystal: Age of Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'
Host Eddie Murphy plays classic "Saturday Night Live" LI's Eddie Murphy wins his first Emmy
Talk show host Wendy Williams, seen on Dec. Wendy Williams returns to TV, 25 pounds lighter
"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon, who had LI's McKinnon: Playing Ginsburg 'a profound joy'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search