In the wake of its historic Emmy showing Sunday night (sweeping all the comedy categories), the Canadian comedy "Schitt's Creek" is expanding its viewing options beyond its original home at PopTV.

ViacomCBS announced on Monday that Comedy Central will air all six seasons of the show, beginning on Oct. 2, with the basic-cable channel showing five episodes per week.

Meanwhile, Netflix, which already carries the first five seasons, will begin streaming the sixth and final season on Oct. 7. The first five seasons are also available on CW Seed, with season 6 launching on the free service on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, Variety reports that "Creek" will start airing in national syndication starting Monday.

At the Emmy Awards, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for lead actor and actress in a comedy. Daniel Levy (Eugene's son) and Annie Murphy took trophies in the supporting actor and actress in a comedy categories. Daniel Levy also won Emmys for writing and co-directing.