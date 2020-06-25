TODAY'S PAPER
Three 'Scrubs' episodes removed from Hulu because of blackface gags

The cast of the sitcom "Scrubs," which ran

The cast of the sitcom "Scrubs," which ran from 2001 to 2010. Credit: Courtesy of NBC / Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
At the behest of series creator Bill Lawrence, three episodes of his 2001-10 sitcom "Scrubs" have been removed from the streaming service Hulu for having blackface gags — although one episode erroneously reported to be removed remains. Season 3, episode 8, "My Friend the Doctor," was pulled for a shot of young doctor J.D. (Zach Braff) bald and in blackface imagining himself as his surgeon friend Turk (Donald Faison); season 5, episode 4, "My Jiggly Ball," for a fantasy shot of fellow doctor Elliot (Sarah Chalke) in blackface and with facial hair as half herself and half Turk; and season 5, episode 17, "My Chopped Liver," for a flashback in which Turk is in whiteface and J.D. in blackface at the door of Turk's old Black fraternity, with J.D. expressing doubt at Turk's idea of this being a funny gag.

Not removed, despite reports, was season 3, episode 7, "My Fifteen Minutes," which has no blackface. ABC Studios confirmed that the episodes were removed after a Twitter comment Tuesday to Lawrence requesting that he do so. "Agreed. Already in the works," Lawrence replied.

