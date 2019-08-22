Controversial former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is responding to widespread criticism over his being cast on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

"I'm going out and having some fun. I'm going to enjoy myself, and if more people like me [than they did before], then that's great," Spicer, 47, who was born in Manhasset to Port Washington parents before being raised in Rhode Island, told Mediaite.com Wednesday.

"I'm very happy with who I am," he continued. "I'm very happy with the friends that I have. The idea that I need this to make myself feel better is preposterous. I'm in this because I enjoy it. I'm very comfortable with who I am, what I believe and who I support, and that's it."

Critics of his casting included "DWTS" host Tom Bergeron on Wednesday had tweeted his disappointment that this season would not "be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY political affiliations."