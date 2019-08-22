TODAY'S PAPER
90° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
90° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Sean Spicer addresses 'Dancing With the Stars' controversy

Sean Spicer will compete on ABC's "Dancing With

Sean Spicer will compete on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," which returns Sept. 16. Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM/Cindy Ord

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Controversial former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is responding to widespread criticism over his being cast on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

"I'm going out and having some fun. I'm going to enjoy myself, and if more people like me [than they did before], then that's great," Spicer, 47, who was born in Manhasset to Port Washington parents before being raised in Rhode Island, told Mediaite.com Wednesday.

"I'm very happy with who I am," he continued. "I'm very happy with the friends that I have. The idea that I need this to make myself feel better is preposterous. I'm in this because I enjoy it. I'm very comfortable with who I am, what I believe and who I support, and that's it."

Critics of his casting included "DWTS" host Tom Bergeron on Wednesday had tweeted his disappointment that this season would not "be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY political affiliations."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
Anna Paquin as Joanie in season 5 of 'The Affair's' last season stars a bleak, futuristic Montauk
Christie Brinkley, front row, center, and Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley to compete on 'DWTS'
"Soul Train" was a TV staple from 1971 The next stop for 'Soul Train' is Broadway
Gina Kirschenheiter will share legal custody of her LI 'Real Housewives' star to get $10G a month from ex
Mindy Kaling says "Four Weddings and a Funeral" Life is funny for 'Four Weddings' creator Mindy Kaling
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search