Sebastian Maniscalco to host MTV VMAs

Sebastian Maniscalco, seen in Los Angeles on Aug.

Sebastian Maniscalco, seen in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2017, will host MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards. Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards.

He'll be joined at the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 26 by some of the industry's biggest stars as they celebrate the year's music videos.

Executive producer Bruce Gillmer says Maniscalco's "comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

Maniscalco is on his North American "You Bother Me" tour.

The 45-year-old was the 2018 Billboard "Comedian of the Year" and made his feature film debut last year in the Oscar-winning "Green Book."

He'll next be seen on Netflix in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

By The Associated Press

