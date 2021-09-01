"Seinfeld" will finally start streaming on Netflix on Oct. 1, the streaming service announced Wednesday with a tongue-in-cheek teaser trailer.

"This fall, get ready for 2021's hottest new show," entices the narrator (voiceover artist Domingo Castillo) of a minute-long video of "Seinfeld" clips. "Well, not actually new," he amends. "But never seen before. On Netflix. A spectacular, breathtaking, outrageous 180-episode premiere, with heartwarming love stories and lifelong friendships," he adds, straight-faced, of the legendarily unsentimental series. "Created by rising stars Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld."

"Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us," Massapequa-raised comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld, 67, said in a jocular statement. "It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing. We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup God knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project."

He did not additionally comment publicly, and series co-creator Larry David has no evident social media. A Netflix representative told Newsday a longer trailer is planned for a later date

Netflix CO-CEO Ted Sarandos said in an equally lighthearted statement, "This is the first time we've taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I'm thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases."

"Seinfeld" has been unavailable on streaming since midnight June 23, when Hulu's six-year license for the show ran out. Netflix in 2019 had outbid other platforms for the expiring rights, landing the series for five years. Reruns of the show are still airing on linear channels, including WPIX/11 and TBS.

The 1990-98 NBC series "Seinfeld," a stylized comedy about four confidently neurotic New York friends played by Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards, earned seven Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, winning in 1993. The cast and crew earned 68 nominations total, with acting wins for Louis-Dreyfus and Richards, as well as two wins for writing and three for editing. It became a cultural touchstone, creating or putting names to such concepts as "close talker," "re-gift," "Festivus" and "soup Nazi," and such phrases as "yada yada," "master of my domain" and "not that there’s anything wrong with that."