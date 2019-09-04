September's streaming arrivals feature Jeff Dunham, Zach Galifianakis, Bob Odenkirk, Toni Collette, Los Tigres del Norte, and a farewell from "Transparent."

Titans (now on DC Universe)- Season 2: Rachel and Gar (Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter) continue the fight after Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) has been turned dark. 13 weekly episodes.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (now on Hulu) Authorized, scripted drama recounts the influential hip-hop clan's '90s New York roots. 10 episodes.

MTV's The Real World: Atlanta (now on Facebook Watch) All 12 of this first streaming season's episodes are now available.

When Hope Calls (now on Hallmark Movies Now) Series about an orphanage in 1910s American west has new episode each Friday.

Monty Python 50th anniversary (all month on BritBox) Comedy troupe members' outside work takes the spotlight here, with "Fawlty Towers" (now), "Ripping Yarns" (Sept. 24), more. (Netflix has seminal sketchfest "Monty Python's Flying Circus," docuseries "Almost the Truth," films including "Holy Grail" and "Life of Brian.")

The Victim (Sept. 10, BritBox original) Scotland-shot four-week miniseries tracks a mother (Kelly Macdonald, "Boardwalk Empire") investigating her son's murder 14 years earlier, after his assumed killer accuses another man.

Unbelievable (Sept. 13, Netflix) Toni Collette and Merritt Wever play detectives investigating a series of intruder rapes. Limited series, based on real-life story and "This American Life" radio saga. 8 episodes.

Undone (Sept. 13, Amazon Series premiere: Innovative rotoscoped adult animation follows a nearly killed young woman (Rosa Salazar), who suddenly sees visions of her late father (Bob Odenkirk) involving space/time travel. From "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and writer Kate Purdy. 8 episodes.

Midnight Movie Society (new streamer launches Sept. 13) Subscription service from MVD and Rue Morgue has extreme gore, taboo, cult horror flicks for $5/month or $48/year. Info: midnightmoviesociety.com.

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Sept. 15, Netflix special) Group tells its own stories for the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash's famed prison concert.

Taken Down (Sept. 16, Acorn TV) Series premiere: Gritty Irish drama sees police battling human trafficking of refugees. 6 episodes.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Sept. 20, Netflix film) Zach Galifianakis' "public access" webseries goes big-time as he attempts to "restore" his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman.

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Sept. 20, Netflix documentary) Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim ("An Inconvenient Truth") takes a three-part look at the tech mogul's journey into philanthropy and activism.

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Sept. 24, Netflix special) Ventriloquist's second stand for the streamer, taped in his Dallas hometown.

Transparent: The Musical Finale (Sept. 27, Amazon Prime series finale) After the sudden death of Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor), ex-wife Shelley (Judith Light) creates a show about their family's lives.

Doc Martin (Sept. TBA, Acorn TV) Season 9 starts streaming the day after its UK debut.

Amazon Prime calendar:

Nov. 15: The Man in the High Castle season 4/final

Dec. 6: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3

Dec. 13: The Expanse season 4