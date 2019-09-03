11 great shows to watch in September

September is packed with TV. It's so packed this list is limited only to newcomers. But fear not fans, your returning favorites are back, too, not to mention the 71st AnnualPrimetime Emmys (Sept. 22) and the 45th season of "SNL" (Sept. 28).

WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA, Hulu, Sept. 4

Starting the month off with a bang is this 10-parter drama from Wu-Tang boss RZA —Robert Fitzgerald Diggs — and Method Man, along with movie writer Alex Tse ("Watchmen"). Showtime's "Of Mics and Men" this past May was the documentary, this is the origin story, and what I've seen, it's good and so gritty you'll need to pick the grit from your teeth afterwards.

UNBELIEVABLE, Netflix, Sept. 13

In 2008, an 18-year-old woman in Lynnwood, Washington, said she was raped, and later retracted her story. This then became the basis for a 2015 collaboration between ProPublica and the Marshall Project which uncovered the story of a serial rapist and the female detectives who followed the case. Now, the miniseries, with an all-star cast (Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette, Merritt Wever) and reknowned director (Lisa Cholodenko) who works off a script by T.Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, who reported the story. This should be one of the major TV series of the entire fall.

COUNTRY MUSIC, WNET/13, Sept. 15

Ken Burns' eight-part, 16-hour miniseries on country music is the most exhaustive film on country music in history. But that's Burns: He does exhaustive. Over 80 artists are interviewed for this, and no song on mamas, trucks, prison, gettin' drunk, or cheatin' hearts will be left uncovered. We should otherwise expect, to paraphrase the great Wllie Nelson, three chords and the truth.

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, NBC/4, 1:30 a.m., Sept. 16

To her many fans, Singh is already a fully-formed comic talent who built her empire at YouTube (her channel will remain up and running) but everyone else may need an introduction: Her stock-in-trade is positive, upbeat comedy, so that should play well off of lead-in Seth Meyers. She'll continue to do sketch comedy but will also have guests and promises to "disrupt" that late-night staple, the monologue.

BLUFF CITY LAW, NBC/4, 10 p.m., Sept. 23

Legal drama. Set in Memphis. Father/daughter team. So far, so good. We have the meat and potatoes of your standard-issue boilerplate legal procedural. But why I suggesting strongly that you check this out. Here's why: It stars Jimmy Smits. Who doesn't love Jimmy? Last seen in "How to Get Away with Murder," this is his first lead role in network drama in over ten years.

MIXED-ISH, ABC/7, 9 p.m., Sept. 25

The "black-ish" factory line is about to yield another "ish" -- this time a prequel to Tracee Ellis Ross' character Rainbow Johnson, growing up in the '80s in a hippie commune (then suburbs.) Arica Himmel is Rainbow the Younger, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar plays her dad.

CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Sept. 26, CBS/2, 9:30

Two words -- Patricia Heaton -- and two more -- Kyle MacLachlan. Those are the reasons why you should check out this multicamera about a mom who raised two kids while teaching school then who tries something brand new a little later in life: She decides to become a doctor.

THE UNICORN, WCBS/2, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 26

Walton Goggins ("The Shield") in a sitcom? He has done comedy ("Vice Principals") but this seems only like a stretch until you see it.it looks good. So does the supporting cast -- Michaela Watkins, Robb Corddry and Omar Benson Miller ("Ballers"). The set-up: Wade's (Goggins) friends try to get him to date again a year afterhis wife's death.

EVIL, CBS/2, 10 p.m., Sept. 26

The peerless "Good Wife/Good Fight" team, Robert and Michelle King, are the creators, while it stars Mike Colter who was terrific in "Luke Cage." This one's about a priest (Colter) and psychologist/skeptic (Katja Herbers) who investigate paranormal stuff.: Michael Emerson and Aasif Mandvi also star.

SUNNYSIDE, NBC/4, 9:30 p.m., Sept. 26

Welcome to one of the big network comedies of the fall season, courtesy Kal Penn, who also stars, about a disgraced Queens politico who gets a chance at restitution when he's hired by immigrants who want to become citizens.

GODFATHER OF HARLEM, Epix, Sept. 29

This stars one of the great actors of our time, Forest Whitaker, who plays '60s-era Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson. A couple of other A-listers are on board -- Giancarlo Esposito and Vincent D'Onofrio. And yes, I know: Epix is not on Altice, but it is available on DirectTV and Amazon Prime.

