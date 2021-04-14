TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

Serena Williams has signed a production deal

 Serena Williams has signed a production deal with Amazon Studios. Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press
Print

Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and nonscripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said Tuesday.

Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine.

The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to "bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes."

Williams, who has limited her schedule in recent years because of injuries and the birth of her daughter, has not played since she lost in the Australian Open semifinals in February to Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"Blue Bloods" cast members Will Estes, from left,
'Blue Bloods' shoots season finale on LI
Colton Underwood, who pursued love with a
'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Kate Winslet in HBO's "Mare of Easttown."
'Mare of Easttown': Same-old, same-old police procedural
(L to R) Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jamie
'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!': Jamie Foxx's '90s throwback
Amy Schumer praised the casting of Michael Cera
Amy Schumer's Hulu comedy adds Michael Cera
CBS' "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood appears on
'The Talk' returns with a show 'unlike any other we've had before'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?