'Sesame Street' wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren't gay

The producers of "Sesame Street" said that Bert and Ernie are not gay in response to a Queerty interview with a former writer for the show who said he considered the puppets lovers.

Ernie and Bert of "Sesame Street" in front

Ernie and Bert of "Sesame Street" in front of the Queen Mary II in Hamburg, Germany's harbor in May 2006. Photo Credit: AP / Fabian Bimmer

By The Associated Press
The producers of "Sesame Street" want you to know that Bert and Ernie are not, in fact, gay.

Sesame Workshop tweeted Tuesday that the characters are best friends and have many human traits but "remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation." In a follow-up tweet, it says "Sesame Street has always stood for inclusion and acceptance ."

The tweets came in response to an interview published Sunday by Queerty with Mark Saltzman, an openly gay former writer for "Sesame Street." He says that when he was writing scenes with Bert and Ernie, he "always felt that without a huge agenda" they were lovers.

By The Associated Press

