TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Sesame Street,' CNN team up for TV 'Town Hall' on racism

"Sesame Street's" Big Bird and CNN's Van Jones

"Sesame Street's" Big Bird and CNN's Van Jones appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Theo Wargo, left; Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Following nationwide protests over the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, CNN and "Sesame Street" will jointly hold a televised town hall to help parents and children with questions about racism.

The hourlong special "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air Saturday at 10 a.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN.com and other CNN platforms, the cable news network said.

Big Bird from the venerable preschool education program "Sesame Street" will moderate with CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill. Muppets including Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, Rosita, and Elmo and his dad Louie also will be on hand alongside cast members Roscoe Orman and Sonia Manzano. Parents can fill out a form to send in questions at cnn.com/2020/06/02/us/cnn-sesame-street-standing-up-to-racism/index.html.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Amber Riley attends the world premiere of "Nobody's Riley, Morris speak out on 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele
A scene from Hulu's "We Are Freestyle Love Lin Miranda doc postponed out of solidarity with protesters
Country music stars Miranda Lambert, left, Darius Rucker CMT special focuses on good news work of everyday heroes
Former Ch. 2 anchor and "Nightline" correspondent Dave What ever happened to: Former Ch. 2 anchor Dave Marash
The cast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has donated to 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast donates $100,000 to bail fund
Michaela Coel in HBO's "I May Destroy You." 'I May Destroy You':  Powerful subject, unfocused execution
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search