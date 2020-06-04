Following nationwide protests over the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, CNN and "Sesame Street" will jointly hold a televised town hall to help parents and children with questions about racism.

The hourlong special "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air Saturday at 10 a.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN.com and other CNN platforms, the cable news network said.

Big Bird from the venerable preschool education program "Sesame Street" will moderate with CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill. Muppets including Abby Cadabby, Gabrielle, Rosita, and Elmo and his dad Louie also will be on hand alongside cast members Roscoe Orman and Sonia Manzano. Parents can fill out a form to send in questions at cnn.com/2020/06/02/us/cnn-sesame-street-standing-up-to-racism/index.html.