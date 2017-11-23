TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Seth Meyers to host 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers at his

Seth Meyers at his "Late Night" perch. Photo Credit: NBC / Lloyd Bishop

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Comedian Seth Meyers will host 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 7 on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement, “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.” Meyers, 43, a former “Saturday Night Live” star and head writer, is host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers, who hosted the 2010 ESPY sports awards and the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards, succeeds last year’s Golden Globes emcee, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

Nominations will be announced Dec. 11.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

This is a scene from the classic television Here’s what to watch on TV today
'Arrow' to feature Joel Coliseum concert
The massive eight-CD package, $174.98, features more than Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
Jordan Fisher, right, and Lindsay Arnold react after Disney's Jordan Fisher wins 'DWTS' season 25
The most-anticipated holiday TV shows for kids
During 15 Christmas-themed TV episodes on Netflix