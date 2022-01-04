NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" will have no new episodes through Thursday after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)," the talk-show host, 48, tweeted Tuesday. "[T]he good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

Monday's show with guests Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz from NBC's "This Is Us" and musician David Byrne, aired as scheduled. The network's replacement episodes are now Will Forte and David Baddiel from Dec. 14; Beanie Feldstein, Norman Lear and musical guest Lady A from Oct. 27; and Colin Jost and Harvey Guillen from Feb. 23, respectively.

FALLON FEELING 'FINE' "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon revealed Monday that he and his two young daughters all recently contracted the coronavirus.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid," Fallon, 47, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself sitting alone in an NBC office. "I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."

On Monday's show, he explained that reference to the 1978-86 sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," saying, "Every office has the catchphrase from an NBC show."

On the first Saturday of the break, Fallon recalled, he arrived at NBC's Rockefeller Center headquarters to shoot something for "Saturday Night Live." "And I tested positive," he said, adding, "We've been doing this testing for over a year now" but this was the first time that a nurse had him isolated. "And it's right before Christmas," which he and his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, and their two young daughters were spending upstate.

He asked Juvonen to have the girls tested, and while they proved positive for the disease, "Everyone's fine. … Frannie had sniffles for, like, two days. Winnie had no symptoms at all. But that meant I could go home and spend the holidays with the kids, so I did. It was a Christmas miracle!" Urging that people "get vaxxed, get boosted," he added that he otherwise "would be really, really, really, really sick."

'THE VIEW' DOWN TWO Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines, two co-hosts of the ABC daytime panel-discussion show "The View," also have contracted COVID-19.

"Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break," fellow co-host Joy Behar, 79, a Brooklyn-born Stony Brook University alumna, said remotely on Monday's show, "but she'll be back probably next week. But since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild." Haines, 44, appeared on Monday, but was absent Tuesday. Behar explained on air, "Sara was in close contact, so she's not here. It's like Agatha Christie, 'And then there were three.' " Haines, Behar said, "feels fine" but was "laying low today."