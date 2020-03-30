Seth Meyers, other late-night hosts, returning

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was scheduled to be the first guest on returning "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (12:35 a.m. on NBC/4) early Tuesday. Sanders' former rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren will appear on the next night's show. Both guest appearances will be "shot remotely," per NBC, because "Late Night" — like the other shows returning to the air after a week's hiatus — will continue to originate from the host's home.

Like the others, "Late Night" produced a series of web-only editions last week in lieu of the usual broadcast ones, including separate editions of show staple "A Closer Look."

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" will also be back on the air Monday night with its ongoing "At Home" editions. Both late-night shows this week and into the foreseeable future will be hybrid ones, a blend of original and "best of" content.

Also back Monday (and still remote from the hosts' respective homes): "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Conan" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."