Seth Meyers sets first Netflix special

Seth Meyers attends the 7th Annual Headstrong

 Seth Meyers attends the 7th Annual Headstrong Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on Oct. 17, 2019 in New York City.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Headstrong/Mark Sagliocco

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers is coming to Netflix for one-night only, or one special anyway —  his first, entitled "Lobby Baby," which starts streaming on Nov. 5. (It was taped at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.)

And yes, Meyers, in addition to his day or rather night job is a seasoned standup too. Meanwhile, about that name: As Meyers' fans probably know, his wife, Alexi Ashe -- an attorney who specializes in human rights issues, and  former assistant DA in Brooklyn — delivered her second child in the lobby of their apartment building. The unexpected bundle of joy (son Axel) arrived in the spring of 2018, and Meyers' has gotten comic mileage out of it ever since. 

  Presumably, he'll get more mileage on the Netflix special, too. Per the streaming service, he'll cover fatherhood and "why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday."As for lobby babies themselves, he offers this particular insight:  “you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby … in time.”

