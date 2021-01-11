Three of the four stars of the 1998-2004 HBO series "Sex and the City" and its two subsequent movies will return in a sequel series, "And Just Like That…."

The streaming service HBO Max Sunday announced that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis would reprise their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York in the comedy-drama about the personal and professional lives of New York City career-women friends.

The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring. A statement from HBO says the series "will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,"

Kim Cattrall, who earned five Emmy Award nominations playing Samantha Jones, reprising that role in both the 2008 and 2010 movies, said in 2017 she had no plans to return for any further "Sex and the City" projects. She has not commented publicly about the newly announced series.

In a 40-second trailer released Sunday, amid shots of New York City with ambient sounds of car horns, rumbling trains and pedestrians murmuring, a computer screen with typewriter sounds taps out the phrase "And just like that…," followed by a voice, presumably Parker's, saying those words. A new computer screen seconds later reads, "The story continues…," followed by the hashtag #SATCNextChapter.

"[C]ouldn’t help but wonder … where are they now? X, SJ," wrote the 55-year-old Parker — who won an Emmy each as actress and as a producer of the show — on Instagram, posting the trailer.

"Anything is possible. This is New York," tweeted "SATC" Emmy-winner Nixon, 54.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Series Emmy-nominee Davis, 55, tweeted, "Anything is possible … the story continues!"

Michael Patrick King, an executive producer of the original series, created by Darren Star based on the book by Candace Bushnell, will return in that capacity for the sequel. The three stars also were named executive producers.