Showtime's 'Shameless' to end this summer

Steve Howey, left, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Jeremy

Steve Howey, left, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Jeremy Allen White, William H. Macy, Emma Kenney, ChristianI Isaiah, Ethan Cutkosky, Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher star in Showtime's comedy "Shameless."
  Credit: AP/Brian Bowen Smith

By The Associated Press
Print

The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an end.

The series will air its 11th and final season this summer, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said Monday. The debut date was not immediately announced.

“It will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery,” Levine told a TV critics meeting. Producer John Wells and the cast have “promised to take ‘Shameless’ out with a bang.”

William H. Macy stars as the family patriarch who gets by in life just about any way he can, setting a dubious example for his offspring and others in his orbit.

The season 10 finale of “Shameless,” which also stars Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky and Shanola Hampton, will air Jan. 26.

By The Associated Press

