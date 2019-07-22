TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Shannen Doherty to guest on 'Riverdale's' Luke Perry tribute 

Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for

 Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for the television show "Shannen Says" on WE tv during the AMC Networks portion of the 2012 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Photo Credit: AP/Danny Moloshok

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of “Riverdale ,” which is set to honor Luke Perry.

The show’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Perry played Doherty’s love interest on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” On “Riverdale,” he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

Doherty’s casting on “Riverdale,” said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one.

Her role is described as “pivotal” and “super-emotional.”

“I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful,” Doherty wrote alongside two photos with Perry, who was her costar in Beverly Hills, 90210. “He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever,” she added.

The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW/11.
Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

The  "Riverdale" panel opened on Sunday with an emotional video tribute to Perry featuring his most memorable moments on the show.

“We suffered a huge, huge, huge loss and it’s something we’re going to be feeling for as long as we’re lucky enough to keep making the show,” Aguirre-Sacasa said, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

Aguirre-Sacasa said the episode 4 would be  an emotional goodbye to Perry.

“It’s almost going to be a stand-alone episode. It’s going to reveal the fate of Fred Andrews and it’s set on July 4th,” he said. “It’s a really emotional episode; it’s a tear-jerker. We had the table read for it about [two weeks] ago and i’m not going to lie, we were all crying. But we think it, again, honors the memory of Luke [and] It honors the memory of Fred. They were both such amazing human beings that we wanted to really ,really craft an emotional and deep tribute to him, which is what I hope this episode is."

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Whether you're looking to cut the cord or Tired of Netflix? Get to know these other streaming services
Eddie Murphy, left, and Jerry Seinfeld have a Murphy's 'Comedians in Cars' ride the highlight of new season
Characters from "Sesame Street Live" appear on the Sally Field, 'Sesame Street' to receive Kennedy Center award
Quentin Tarantino at the photo call for "Once Tarantino curates 'Swinging Sixties' movie series for TV
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the "Harry 'Modern Family' star engaged to 'Bachelorette' star
The cast and show creator of Netflix's "13 Graphic suicide scene edited out of '13 Reasons Why'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search