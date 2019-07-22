Shannen Doherty to guest on 'Riverdale's' Luke Perry tribute 

Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of “Riverdale ,” which is set to honor Luke Perry.

The show’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Perry played Doherty’s love interest on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” On “Riverdale,” he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

Doherty’s casting on “Riverdale,” said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one.

Her role is described as “pivotal” and “super-emotional.”

“I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful,” Doherty wrote alongside two photos with Perry, who was her costar in Beverly Hills, 90210. “He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever,” she added.

The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW/11.

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.



The "Riverdale" panel opened on Sunday with an emotional video tribute to Perry featuring his most memorable moments on the show.

“We suffered a huge, huge, huge loss and it’s something we’re going to be feeling for as long as we’re lucky enough to keep making the show,” Aguirre-Sacasa said, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

Aguirre-Sacasa said the episode 4 would be an emotional goodbye to Perry.

“It’s almost going to be a stand-alone episode. It’s going to reveal the fate of Fred Andrews and it’s set on July 4th,” he said. “It’s a really emotional episode; it’s a tear-jerker. We had the table read for it about [two weeks] ago and i’m not going to lie, we were all crying. But we think it, again, honors the memory of Luke [and] It honors the memory of Fred. They were both such amazing human beings that we wanted to really ,really craft an emotional and deep tribute to him, which is what I hope this episode is."