HBO's 'Share': Is there an LI connection?

When is a movie about Long Island not a movie about Long Island?

Possibly when it's "Share," the debut feature from writer-director Pippa Bianco. Both the filmmaker and her film seem to have connections to the region, though details are difficult to confirm.

Based on Bianco's award-winning short film from 2015, "Share" tells the story of Mandy (Rhianne Barreto), a high-school basketball player who awakes from a drunken blackout with no memory of the previous night. Soon, though, someone circulates a video of Mandy passed out, partly exposed and being mocked by several boys. As the horrible video goes viral and the police begin to investigate, Mandy's life is turned upside down. "Share" also features rising star Charlie Plummer, of the critically acclaimed drama "Lean on Pete."

With its topical themes of sexual assault and cyber-bullying, "Share" played well at this year's Sundance Film Festival before being picked up by HBO.

Television listings describe "Share" as the story of "a Long Island community" thrown into chaos. Bianco reportedly intended to shoot on Long Island, but, according to HBO, the director switched to Canada because of visa issues with her lead actress. In the end, "Share" makes no mention of Long Island.

As for Bianco, HBO says she spent 10 years of her childhood in Long Island but prefers not to say where. "She doesn’t feel like she is necessarily from anywhere," an HBO representative wrote in an email. "She likes to say she’s from between NYC and eastern LI."

Share" premieres on HBO Saturday, July 27, at 10 p.m.



