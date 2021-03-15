"The Talk" suspended new episodes Monday and Tuesday while investigating co-host Sharon Osbourne's defense of what many considered a racist outburst last week by UK morning-show host Piers Morgan.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace," CBS said Monday in a statement to Newsday. "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review."

In a tweet last Tuesday and on her CBS daytime panel-discussion show the next day, Osbourne, 68, defended her friend Morgan, who had been rebuked by his "Good Morning Britain" co-host and others for what they considered racist criticism of the biracial Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The UK network ITV subsequently announced Morgan was exiting the program. Morgan, who turns 56 later this month, tweeted Monday, "So @CBS has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the 'scandal' of @MrsSOsbourne defending me when [fellow "The Talk" cohost] @sherylunderwood said I was 'racist' for disbelieving Meghan Markle. The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar."

The Duchess, in a widely seen interview with Oprah Winfrey, had said her treatment by some in the royal family had made her contemplate suicide. Osbourne, who had said on air she disagreed with Morgan's statements but was supporting his right to his opinions, apologized Friday to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."