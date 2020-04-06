Sheinelle Jones returns to 'Today' after vocal-cord surgery

"Today" third-hour co-host Sheinelle Jones has returned to the NBC morning show after recovering from vocal-cord surgery

Via remote video from her home, Jones, who turns 42 on April 19, told her colleagues Craig Melvin and Al Roker that the post-surgery regimen, including two weeks of no talking or even whispering, had given her "the gift of silence and being still. We're all so busy, very rarely do we give ourselves permission to sit still, and in that I found clarity, I found peace. … And the second thing is the power of listening. And really, we can apply that to the situation that we're in right now. If you're home with your kids this morning or you're with your spouse probably more than you're used to, I notice that when you can't speak, your ears perk up and you end up hearing things that you've never heard before. … And now that I can talk again I'm committed to trying to keep that … to listen more in all areas of our lives."

Jones had announced on Feb. 20 that she was taking medical leave to have the procedure, which she said had been scheduled to remove a polyp from one of her vocal cords.