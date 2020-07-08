Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith going to CNBC

Shepard Smith, the longtime Fox News anchor who abruptly quit the network in October, has joined CNBC where he'll anchor a 7 p.m. newscast starting in the fall.

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based CNBC indicated that Smith's program will be a slight departure for the financial news network, as a general news show "covering the most significant news stories of the day," according to the Wednesday announcement.

Smith also was named to new roles at the network: general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor. Both titles are roughly analogous to his roles at Fox News.

Smith, 56, said in a statement that he had been presented with a "vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective."

One of Fox News Channel's charter anchors, Smith would eventually find himself ideologically out of step with the network's prime-time stars, notably Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. He'd been pointedly critical of President Donald Trump, and publicly sparred with Hannity in 2018, with Hannity calling him "clueless," and Smith responding, "I get it that some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining. I get that. I don't work there. I wouldn't work there." Smith, the dayside anchor, was referring to prime time.

Nevertheless, the network's founder and longtime chief Roger Ailes — who died in 2017 a year after leaving the network in the wake of sexual harassment allegations — allowed Smith considerable latitude on the network's afternoon air. Smith also was appointed managing editor and chief news anchor in 2013, a role that expanded his power base throughout the day and into the night.

The Mississippi native, who publicly came out as gay in 2017, joined Fox News Channel at its 1996 launch after a career in local TV news and a brief run at tabloid TV magazine "A Current Affair."