TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Sheryl Underwood of 'The Talk' to host Daytime Emmys

Sheryl Underwood at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy

Sheryl Underwood at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.  Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Sheryl Underwood of "The Talk" will host the Daytime Emmy Awards.

She’ll preside over the 48th annual ceremony on June 25 in Los Angeles. Underwood co-hosted last year’s virtual show that aired on CBS with former "The Talk" colleagues Sharon Osborne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. Inaba is currently on leave from the show.

CBS said Tuesday that talent will appear onstage, as well as from the studios of various shows and homes to accept their trophies. Some winners will be announced during the show via social media.

Among the nominees are Alex Trebek and Larry King, both deceased.

Trebek, who died in November, will compete in the game show host category, which he most recently won in 2019 and last year for "Jeopardy!" King, who died in January, received a nod in the informative talk show host category for his eponymous Ora TV broadcast.

Awards for daytime children's and lifestyle programming, and animation will be handed out in separate ceremonies in July.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The cast of "We Are Lady Parts" (l-r):
'We Are Lady Parts': British drama captures punk rock's spirit
Jeffrey Toobin returned as CNN legal analyst on
Jeffrey Toobin back at CNN after Zoom call incident
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for video of
CMT Awards: Underwood wins; Knight, H.E.R. perform
Animator Don Duga of Baiting Hollow died on
Animator Don Duga dies at 87; worked on TV holiday specials
Comedian Tituss Burgess will reportedly guest host ABC's
Report: 'Bachelor in Paradise' hosts named
Taraji P. Henson is set to play orphanage
Taraji P. Henson to play Miss Hannigan in NBC's live 'Annie'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?