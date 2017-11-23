TODAY'S PAPER
David Cassidy: Shirley Jones pays tribute

Shirley Jones is shown in this photo taken on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Invision / AP

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Shirley Jones has paid tribute to her TV son and real-life stepson David Cassidy, following the singer-actor’s death Tuesday at age 67.

“Long before he played my son on ‘The Partridge Family,’ David Cassidy was my stepson in real life. As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together,” Jones, 83, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

She added, “I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad,” actor Jack Cassidy, to whom she was married for 19 years until divorcing in the mid-1970s.

“My heart is with David’s daughter, Katie, his son, Beau, and with Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, whom I know are deeply missing their brother today,” Jones, a supporting actress Oscar-winner for 1960’s “Elmer Gantry,” continued. “Thank you for the enormous outpouring of affection you have offered our family at this difficult time.”

Cassidy, who became a teen heartthrob playing Keith Partridge on the 1970-74 ABC musical sitcom about a family band, died of liver and kidney failure following years of substance abuse. He had revealed earlier this year that was also suffering from dementia.

A representative for the late singer-actor told “Entertainment Tonight” that Cassidy will be cremated and a private memorial will be held for family and friends. A public memorial may be held later.

