Couch Comfort: Where to watch or stream 112 great vintage sitcoms

It seems as if TV's past is at your fingertips more than ever before, so here in one place is a guide for both traditional viewers and cord-cutters to where they can catch up with 112 vintage sitcoms. (The key word is vintage: we are arbitrarily ending this list at the year 2000.) Now that many of us are spending more time at home, we're hoping this guide will help you go a little less stir crazy and provide some laughs to boot. In the coming weeks, we'll be doing similar guides to vintage westerns, sci-fi shows, cop shows and more.

(Note all TV times are weekdays/nights, unless otherwise indicated and that many shows air on multiple channels.)

The Addams Family

(Amazon)

Stars: John Astin, Carolyn Jones

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet

(11 a.m.-noon; Saturday, midnight- 3 a.m., ZLiving)

Ozzie, Harriet, Ricky and David Nelson

ALF

(Sunday, 6-7 a.m., MeTV)

ALF, Max Wright

Alice

(7:30-8 p.m.; Monday, 2-3 a.m., Antenna)

Linda Lavin, Polly Holliday

All in the Family

(5-6 a.m., 8-10 p.m., GetTV; Saturday, 8-9 p.m., WPIX/11)

Carroll O'Connor, Jean Stapleton, Rob Reiner, Sally Struthers

Amen

(6-7 a.m., 9-10 a.m.,GetTV)

Sherman Hemsley, Anna Maria Horsford

The Andy Griffith Show

(8-9 p.m., Me TV; 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m., 5:48 p.m.-8:10 p.m., TV Land; 5:15-10:45 a.m., Tuesday; 3-9 a.m, Wednesday; 6-7 a.m., Thursday and Friday, 5-10 a.m., Saturday, 6-11 a.m. Sundance) (Amazon Prime)

Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Ronnie Howard

Archie Bunker's Place

(7-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9-10 a.m., Antenna)

Carroll O'Connor, Martin Balsam, Danielle Brisebois

Barney Miller

(6:30-7 p.m.; Monday, 4-5 a.m., Antenna)

Hal Linden, Abe Vigoda

Batman (Saturday and Sunday, 7-8 a.m., H&I)

Adam West, Burt Ward

Becker (1-1:30 a.m., Antenna)

Ted Danson, Hattie Winston

Benson

(6-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5-6 p.m., Antenna)

Robert Guillaume, Inga Swenson, James Noble

The Beverly Hillbillies

(7-8 a.m.; Saturdays, 6-7 a.m., MeTV) (Hulu)

Buddy Ebsen, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas, Max Baer Jr.

Bewitched

(2-3 p.m.; Saturday, 6-7 a.m., 10-11 p.m, Antenna)

Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Dick Sargent, Agnes Moorhead

The Bob Newhart Show

(Hulu)

Bob Newhart, Mariette Hartley

The Brady Bunch

(Sunday, noon-2 p.m., MeTV) (Hulu, CBS All Access)

Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams

Burns and Allen Show

( 8-9 a.m.; Sunday, 1-2 a.m.,Antenna)

George Burns, Gracie Allen, Harry Von Zell

Cheers

(Hulu) (Amazon) (CBS All Access)

Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, George Wendt, Kirstie Alley

Coach

(Midnight-12:30 a.m.; Sunday, 9:30-10 p.m., Antenna)

Craig T. Nelson, Shelley Fabares

The Cosby Show

(8-9 a.m., TV One) (Amazon)

Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Bonet

Dear John

(1:30-2 a.m., Antenna)

Judd Hirsch, Jere Burns

Dennis the Menace

(10-11 a.m.; Sunday, 4-5 a.m., Antenna) (Hulu, Amazon)

Jay North, Herbert Anderson

Designing Women

(10-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 p.m.-midnight, Antenna) (Hulu)

Delta Burke, Dixie Carter, Jean Smart, Annie Potts

The Dick Van Dyke Show

(Sunday, 11 p.m.-midnight, MeTV) (Hulu, Netflix, Amazon)

Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner, Rose Marie

Diff'rent Strokes

( 4-5 p.m; Saturday and Sunday, noon-1 p.m., Antenna) (Hulu)

Gary Coleman, Conrad Bain, Todd Bridges

Everybody Loves Raymond

(8:10-9:55 p.m., 2 a.m.-3:10 p.m.,TV Land; 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m., TBS; Saturday, 8-9:30 a.m.,TBS) (Amazon)

Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts

The Facts of Life

(3-4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 p.m., Antenna)

Charlotte Rae, Nancy McKeon

Family Matters

(5 a.m.- 6 a.m., TBS; 4-8 p.m.weekdays and Saturday, 10-11 a.m., Aspire) (Hulu)

Jaleel White, Reginald VelJohnson

Family Ties

(9-9:30 p.m.; Sunday,8-8:30 p.m., Antenna) (Amazon, CBS All Access)

Michael J. Fox, Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter

Father Knows Best

(9-10 a.m., Antenna) (Hulu, Amazon)

Robert Young, Jane Wyatt

The Flintstones

(6-7 p.m.;Sunday, 10-11 a.m., 10-10:30 p.m., MeTV)

Voices of Alan Reed, Bea Benaderet

Frasier

(8-9 p.m., Cozi; 1-5 a.m., Hallmark) (Hulu, CBS All Access, Amazon)

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

(3-4 a.m., 7 a.m.-8 a.m.,BET; 8 a.m.-9 a.m.,VH1; 9 p.m.-1 a.m., MTV2; Saturday 8-11 a.m., BET; Sunday, 3:05 p.m.,-Midnight, MTV2)

Will Smith, James Avery

Friends (9 a.m.-1 p.m., TBS; 9 p.m.-3:05 a.m., Nickelodeon, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., WPIX/11; Saturday, 9:30-11;30 a.m., TBS; Saturday, 10 p.m.-2:09 a.m., Nickelodeon; Sunday, 8-11 a.m., TBS)

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudlow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer

Full House

(6 a.m., Nickelodeon) (Hulu)

Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier

Gilligan's Island

(Sunday, 2-5 p.m., MeTV)

Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr.

Gimme a Break!

(5:30-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2-3 p.m., Antenna)

Nell Carter, Dolph Sweet

The Golden Girls

(midnight-3 a.m.,CMT, ; 7-10 a.m., 10 p.m.- 1 a.m.,Hallmark; Saturday, Noon-Sunday, 8 a.m., CMT; Sunday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m., TV Land; ) (Hulu)

Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Betty White

Good Times

(8-8:30 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m., midnight-1 a.m., GetTV; Saturday, 3-8 p.m., TV One)

Esther Rolle, Jimmie Walker, John Amos

Gomer Pyle, USMC

( 9 p.m., meTV)

Jim Nabors, Frank Sutton

Grace Under Fire

(7 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Laff; Saturday/Sunday, 1-3 a.m., Laff) (Amazon)

Brett Butler, Dave Thomas

Green Acres

(9:30-10 p.m., MeTV) (Amazon)

Eddie Albert, Eva Gabor

Growing Pains

(9:30-10 p.m.; Sunday, 7-7:30 p.m., Antenna) (Amazon)

Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper

(Hulu)

Mark Curry, Holly Robinson

Happy Days

(Hulu, CBS All Access)

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler

Hazel

(11 a.m.-noon;Saturday, 8-9 p.m., Antenna)

Shirley Booth, Don DeFore

Head of the Class

(2:30-3 a.m.; Sunday, 6:30-7 p.m, Antenna)

Howard Hesseman, Robin Givens

Here's Lucy

(4-5 a.m., Cozi) (Hulu, Amazon)

Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Jr., Lucie Arnaz

Hogan's Heroes

(10-11 p.m., meTV; Monday 6 a.m-1:30 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ,Sundance)

Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Werner Klemperer

Home Improvement

(10-11 a.m., 9-10 p.m.,Laff; 2-4 p.m.,CMT; Saturday and Sunday, 9-11 p.m., Laff)

Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson

The Honeymooners

(Saturday, 9-10 p.m., WPIX/11; Sunday, 10:30-11 p.m., MeTV)

Jackie Gleason, Audrey Meadows, Art Carney, Joyce Randolph

The Hughleys

(2 p.m.- 3 p.m.,Aspire)

D.L. Hughley, Elise Neal

I Dream of Jeannie

(1-2 p.m., Saturday, 5-6 a.m and, 9-10 p.m. Antenna)

Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman

I Love Lucy

(6:30-7 a.m., Me TV; 6-7 a.m., Hallmark) (Hulu,CBS All Access Amazon)

Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, William Frawley

It's a Living

(8-9 p.m., Antenna; Monday, 4-9 a.m.,Logo; Sunday, 10-11 p.m., Antenna)

Ann Jillian, Marian Mercer

The Jack Benny Program

(Sunday, 2-3 a.m., Antenna)

Jack Benny, Eddie "Rochester" Anderson

The Jamie Foxx Show

(Saturday, 7 p.m.-4 a.m., MTV2)

Jamie Foxx, Garcelle Beauvais

The Jeffersons

(Sunday, 6 a.m.-1:30 p.m., TVOne)(Hulu)

Sherman Hemsley, Isabel Sanford, Mike Evans

The Joey Bishop Show

(7-8 a.m., Sunday, 3-4 a.m., Antenna)

Joey Bishop, Abby Dalton

Julia

(8-9 a.m. and Saturday, 8 -11 a.m., Aspire)

Diahann Carroll, Lloyd Nolan

King of Queens

(11 p.m.-2 a.m., TV Land; 6-7 p.m., WLNY/10/55)

Kevin James, Leah Remini

Laverne & Shirley

(Sunday, 10:45 p.m.-Monday 4 a.m., Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,Logo (Hulu)

Cindy Williams, Penny Marshall

Leave it to Beaver

(8-9 a.m.,MeTV) (Amazon)

Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont

Living Single

(1 a.m.-4 a.m., MTV2; 9 a.m.-Noon, TV One) (Hulu)

Queen Latifah, Kim Coles

Lotsa Luck

(Sunday, 12:30-1 a.m., Antenna)

Dom DeLuise, Kathleen Freeman

The Love Boat

(Sunday, 6-7 p.m., MeTV)

Gavin MacLeod, Fred Grandy

The Lucy Show

(midnight- 3 a.m., ZLiving) (Hulu)

Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance

Make Room for Daddy

(6-7 a.m., Cozi) (Amazon)

Danny Thomas, Marjorie Lord

Mama's Family

(Monday, 4 p.m.-midnight,, Friday, 8-11 p.m., Saturday, 3:50-7:35 p.m., Logo) (Hulu)

Vicki Lawrence, Ken Berry

Married with Children

(1-4 a.m., Sunday, midnight,2 a.m.,GetTV; Saturday, 7:35 p.m.-Sunday, 7:35 p.m and Tuesday, 4-9:30 p.m.,Logo ) (Hulu)

Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal

Martin

(Midnight-3 a.m., BET; 4 a.m.-8 a..m., VH1; 8 a..m-BET; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., BET; Sunday, 6-8 a.m. VH1)

Martin Lawence, Tichina Arnold

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

(Hulu, Amazon)

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Ed Asner

M*A*S*H

(7-8 p.m., MeTV; 4-6 p.m., TV Land; Sunday, 7-8 p.m.,MeTV) (Hulu)

Alan Alda, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit

Maude

(Sunday, 8-9 a.m., Antenna)

Beatrice Arthur, Bill Macy, Esther Rolle

McHale's Navy

(Saturday, 7-8 p.m., Antenna)

Ernest Borgnine, Joe Flynn

The Monkees

(Sunday, 5-6 p.m.,MeTV)

Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork

Mork & MIndy

(5:30-6 a.m. and Saturday, 7-8 a.m., Antenna)

Robin Williams, Pam Dawber

The Munsters

(7-8 p.m.; Sunday, 7-8 p.m., Cozi),

Fred Gwynn, Yvonne DeCarlo, Al Lewis

Murphy Brown

(10:30-11 p.m., Monday, midnight-12:30 a.m., Antenna) (CBS All Access)

Candice Bergen, Grant Shaud, Faith Ford

My Favorite Martian

(Sunday, 6-8 a.m., Cozi )(Hulu)

Ray Walston, Bill Bixby

My Three Sons

(7:30-8 a.m.,MeTV)

Fred MacMurray, William Demarest, Barry Livingston

My Two Dads

(3:30-4 a.m.; Sunday, 8:30-9 p.m, Antenna)

Paul Reiser, Greg Evigan

The Nanny

(11 p.m.-1 a.m., 3-4 a.m.,Cozi; Friday, Noon-8 p.m., Logo; Saturday, 6-8 a.m., Logo)

Fran Drescher, Charles Shaugnessy

NewsRadio

(12:30-1 a.m., Antenna)

Phil Hartman, Dave Foley, Maura Tierney

Night Court

(1-2 p.m., Laff; Saturday, 8-10 a.m., Laff; Sunday, 8-10 a.m., noon-1 pm.,Laff)

Harry Anderson, Richard Moll

The Odd Couple (Hulu, CBS All Access)

Jack Klugman, Tony Randall

The Parkers

(4 a.m.-6 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., BET; Noon-3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., Fuse; Saturday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 3:30-6 p.m., Fuse)

Mo'Nique, Countess Vaughn

The Partridge Family

(6:30-7 a.m.; Saturday, 6-7 p.m., Antenna) (Amazon)

Shirley Jones, David Cassidy, Susan Dey

The Paul Lynde Show

(Sunday, Midnight-12:30 a.m., Antenna)

Paul Lynde, Elizabeth Allen

Perfect Strangers

(Hulu)

Bronson Pinchot, Mark-Linn Baker

Rhoda

(Hulu)

Valerie Harper, David Groh, Nancy Walker

The Ropers

(Sunday, 5-6 a.m., Antenna)

Norman Fell, Audra Lindley

Roseanne

(9-11 p.m., Cozi; 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.,CMT; Saturday, 4:10 a.m.-5 p.m. TV Land; Sunday, 9-11 p.m., Cozi) (Hulu)

Roseanne Barr, John Goodman

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

(Saturday, 8-9 a.m., Antenna)

Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick

Sanford and Son

(8:30-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-Noon, 10 p.m.-midnight, GetTV; Saturday, 8 p.m.-3 a.m., TV One)

Redd Foxx, Demond Wilson

Saved by the Bell

(Sunday, 7-10 a.m., MeTV) (Hulu)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez

Seinfeld

(8 a.m.-9 a.m., TBS; 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m, TBS; 11 p.m-midnight, WPIX/11) (Hulu)

Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards

Sex and the City

(2 a.m.-5 a.m., Saturday, 12:30 a.m.-11 a.m, Sunday midnight-Monday, 8 a.m., E!) (Amazon, HBO Now)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Silver Spoons

(4-4:30 a.m.; Sunday, 6-6:30 p.m., Antenna)

Ricky Schroder, Joel Higgins

Step by Step

(Hulu)

Patrick Duffy, Suzanne Somers

The Steve Harvey Show

(7-8 a.m.,10-11 a.m., GetTV; Saturday, 6-7 a.m., Sunday, 10:25 p.m.-6 a.m., Monday, BET Her)

Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer

Taxi

(Hulu, CBS All Access)

Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd

That Girl

(noon-1 p.m.; Saturday, 11 p.m.-midnight, Antenna) (Amazon)

Marlo Thomas, Ted Bessell

That '70s Show

(2 p.m.-6 p.m.,1 a.m.-6 a.m., IFC; 4-6 p.m., Laff; Saturday, 7-9 p.m.,Laff; Sunday, 1-9 p.m.,Laff) (Netflix)

Ashton Kutcher,Mila Kunis, Topher Grace

Three's Company

(8:30-9 p.m.. 4:30-5 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon, Monday, 3-4 a.m.,Antenna; Sunday,7:35-10:45 p.m., Logo,)

John Ritter, Suzanne Somers

3rd Rock from the Sun

(Sunday, 10 a.m., Laff)

John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

227

(5 p.m.,Saturday and Sunday, 4-5 p.m., Antenna)

Jackee Harry, Marla Gibbs, Regina King

Webster

(Saturday and Sunday, 3-4 p.m.,Antenna)

Emmanuel Lewis, Alex Karras, Susan Clark

Welcome Back Kotter

(6-7 a.m., Sunday, 10-11 a.m., Antenna)

Gabe Kaplan, John Travolta

What's Happening Now

(6-8 a.m.,TV One; Saturday, 5-6 p.m., Antenna)

Ernest Thomas, Shirley Hemphill



Wings

(2-2:30 a.m.; Sunday, 9-9:30 p.m., Antenna) (Hulu, CBS All Access)

Steven Weber, Tim Daly, Crystal Bernard

The Wonder Years

(Hulu)

Fred Savage,Danica McKellar