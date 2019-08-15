TODAY'S PAPER
HBO adapting 'Skate Kitchen,' with LI's Rachelle Vinberg, for TV

Actors in the film "Skate Kitchen" (left-to-right): Kabrina

Actors in the film "Skate Kitchen" (left-to-right): Kabrina Moonbear Adams, Rachelle Vinberg, Brenn Lorenzo, Ajani Russell, Jules Lorenzo and Deedee Lovelace. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Long Islander Rachelle Vinberg, the star of 2018's "Skate Kitchen," will reprise her role as a rough-and-ready skateboarder in a new HBO series based on the film, according to Variety. With the new title of "Betty" – a slang term for any young female who skates – the series will follow a group of girls trying to navigate the male-dominated skateboarding culture of New York City. In the movie, Vinberg played a Long Island girl who frequently hopped the Long Island Rail Road to meet up with skater friends in Manhattan. 

Vinberg, the product of a peripatetic childhood that included stops in East Meadow and Massapequa, was spotted riding the G train with a friend by writer-director Crystal Moselle in 2016. A conversation ensued, followed later by a short film and then by "Skate Kitchen." The film took its name from Vinberg's Instagram account, which she launched as a way to raise the profile of her all-girl crew.

Variety reports that “Betty” will feature other non-professional actors from the film, including Nina Moran, Moonbear and Dede Lovelace. Moselle will write, direct and executive produce. HBO is said to have ordered six half-hour episodes; production has begun in New York City.

