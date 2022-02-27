'Saturday Night Live' opens with tribute song to Ukraine

"Saturday Night Live" normally kicks off each show with some humor, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a "Prayer for Ukraine" during the opening of "SNL" over the weekend. Cast members Kate McKinnon, a native of Sea Cliff, and Cecily Strong introduced the choir.

The singers performed the melancholy tune in front of a live audience and a table of candles that spelled the name of Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.

Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday. The ongoing invasion involves explosions and airstrikes on the city.