Snoop Dogg is a real card, so he should fit right in as host of “The Joker’s Wild,” TBS’ reboot of the ’70s game show premiering Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 10 p.m.

This version, officially titled “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild,” is being filmed in the Dogg’s house, that is, his own casino complete with a gigantic slot machine, monster-size dice and playing cards, which contestants will deal whenever they answer “street-wise” trivia questions for a shot at $25,000.

Snoop also has his own version of Vanna White, former co-host of “The Real” Jeannie Mai. As “Lady Luck,” her role, according to TBS’ announcement, is to bring “good fortune and friendly assists to Snoop and the contestants.” Also popping up via video will be members of the Dogg pound, including Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Regis Philbin, Kelly Osbourne and Michael Strahan, who is also an executive producer along with Snoop. Strahan recently told TV Guide that in addition to his hosting chores, Snoop will be integrated into the game playing.

Snoop has said in interviews that “The Joker’s Wild” was his favorite game show growing up, and he’s eager to put his spin on it. The game had various runs between 1972 and 1991 and the hosts included Jack Barry and Bill Cullen.

If you can’t get enough Snoop, TBS will lead up to the “Joker” premiere with the six-part behind-the-scenes series “Gettin’ Wild With Snoop Dogg,” which will be available on the TBS app and social-media handles, as well as TBS.com.

Following “The Joker’s Wild” at 10:30 will be the premiere of “Drop the Mic,” a celebrity rapping game based in a segment from “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Viewers can also play along with the free online version of “The Joker’s Wild” at TBS.com or by downloading an app that will be available for Apple or Android devices. And that’s no joke.