Bada-bing, bada-boom: The real-life "Sopranos" house is for sale.

The New York Times said Friday that the 5,600-square-foot home at 14 Aspen Dr. in North Caldwell, New Jersey — the fictional family abode of mob boss Tony Soprano on the 1999-2007 HBO drama "The Sopranos" — has an asking price of $3.4 million.

While neighboring properties have sold for between $1.5 to $2 million, "I don't think you can quantify the intrinsic value of this home," Victor Recchia, 65, owner of the house with wife Patti, told the newspaper.

With four bedrooms, four full baths plus a powder room, two two-car garages and a detached one-bedroom guesthouse on a 1.5-acre lot, it rests behind twin pillars where its curved driveway meets a cul-de-sac road. It was built in 1987 for and by Victor Recchia, a construction-company owner.

While the interiors were recreated at Silvercup Studios in Queens, where production of the show was based, the house was used not only for exteriors but often for indoor location shooting as well. In particular, part of the pilot episode was filmed in the kitchen, and here was the backyard pool with its visiting ducks, and the patio where Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) had his panic attack.

Like "The Brady Bunch" house in California, which recently was bought by HGTV for a nostalgic restoration reality show, the "Sopranos" house has its fans, many of whom take photos of themselves where the driveway ends and post them on a Facebook fan page.

"I was pulling out of the driveway and I noticed a few fellas on their motorcycles coming down the cul-de-sac," Patti Recchia told the Times. "So I open my car window just to acknowledge them, and they say, 'Hi, Mrs. Soprano! We're not going to mess anything up, just want to take a couple photos.' "

The series won 21 Emmy Awards and was hailed as groundbreaking for its delving into the family life and inner dynamics of a nominally villainous character. A prequel movie, "The Many Saints of Newark," starring Gandolfini's actor son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, has been filming at locations including Garden City for a planned release next year.