'The Sopranos' cast to reunite for virtual fundraiser

Northport's Edie Falco is among eight "Sopranos"

 Northport's Edie Falco is among eight "Sopranos" stars who will reprise their roles for a virtual fundraiser to help firefighters. Credit: Getty Images / Hulton Archive

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The cast of HBO's acclaimed 1999-2007 crime drama "The Sopranos" is reuniting virtually to perform a new original sketch that will benefit the charitable group Friends of Firefighters.

Set for Friday at 7 p.m., the 2-hour event will feature stars Steve Buscemi, Drea de Matteo, Robert Iler, Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, Steve Schirripa, Northport's Edie Falco and Jericho native Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Series creator David Chase will also take part. Hosting is the crowdfunding platform Tiltify, on its Twitch streaming page. The campaign, which opened Monday, has a $100,000 goal.

"This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders," Valley Stream native Buscemi, who turned 63 on Sunday, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter. The Brooklyn-based Friends of Firefighters, he added, "is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I'm looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization."

