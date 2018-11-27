'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the phenomenally successful Nickelodeon animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants," has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. Hillenburg revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease in March 2017.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” the cable network said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family.

Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, two popular movies and a Broadway show that was nominated for best musical at this year's Tony Awards.