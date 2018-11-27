TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

The man behind the popular Nickelodeon cartoon suffered from Lou Gehrig's disease.

Stephen Hillenburg with his famous creation, SpongeBob SquarePants,

Stephen Hillenburg with his famous creation, SpongeBob SquarePants, at the Tokyo International Anime Fair in 2006. Photo Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac/Junko Kimura

By The Associated Press
Print

Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the phenomenally successful Nickelodeon animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants," has died at age 57.

Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. Hillenburg revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease in March 2017.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” the cable network said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. 

Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, two popular movies and a Broadway show that was nominated for best musical at this year's Tony Awards.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg at the 2015 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies
Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, who won Oscars with Recent notable deaths
In this undated image provided by NBC shows, Jerry Springer is getting new court show, 'Judge Jerry'
The Voltron team of teens gets their lions New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Joe Morton as the Rev. Arthur Finer Joe Morton talks 'God Friended Me,' dropping out of Hofstra
Gabriel Cordell rolls himself via an unmodified wheelchair Netflix doc looks at LIer's wheelchair journey