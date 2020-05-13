The denizens of Bikini Bottom are about to hit dry land. The cast of "SpongeBob SquarePants" will come together for a virtual table read of fans' favorite scenes in a half-hour special that will debut on Nickelodeon on June 5.

"The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special" will feature Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, along with co-stars Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). As the actors are presented recreating scenes from fans' picks, animation from the original episodes will be also be shown.

Voters can choose from 14 "Sponge"-worthy scenes, including "The Krusty Krab Training Video," "The Magic Conch" and "How to Attract a Sea-Bear" at NickPlay.com. The cast will also perform a new rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”

"SpongeBob SquarePants" has been a phenomenon for Nickelodeon since it premiered in 1999. The animated series has spawned two feature films and a Broadway musical than ran from December 2017 tp September 2018. A third big-screen outing, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," which was supposed to open May 22, has been pushed back to Aug. 7.