TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'SpongeBob' cast will recreate favorite scenes in virtual table read

Fans can vote for their favorite "SpongeBob SquarePants"

Fans can vote for their favorite "SpongeBob SquarePants" scenes at nickplay,com. Credit: Nickelodeon

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The denizens of Bikini Bottom are about to hit dry land. The cast of "SpongeBob SquarePants" will come together for a virtual table read of fans' favorite scenes in a half-hour special that will debut on Nickelodeon on June 5.

"The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special" will feature Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, along with co-stars Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). As the actors are presented recreating scenes from fans' picks, animation from the original episodes will be also be shown.

Voters can choose from 14 "Sponge"-worthy scenes, including "The Krusty Krab Training Video," "The Magic Conch" and "How to Attract a Sea-Bear" at NickPlay.com. The cast will also perform a new rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”

"SpongeBob SquarePants" has been a phenomenon for Nickelodeon since it premiered in 1999. The animated series has spawned two feature films and a Broadway musical than ran from December 2017 tp September 2018. A third big-screen outing, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," which was supposed to open May 22, has been pushed back to Aug. 7.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, takes his final Disney makes filmed version of 'Hamilton' streamable in July
Steve Carell, center, joined fellow "The Office" cast 'Office' cast reunites virtually to celebrate a wedding
Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba star in 'Masked Singer,' Kim Cattrall soap on Fox's fall schedule
This image released by Netflix shows director Damien 'The Eddy': Rich, rewarding Netflix series worth your time
NBA legend Michael Jordan in ESPN's docuseries "The What LIers have been watching during the quarantine
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file CBS reimagines 'Equalizer' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search