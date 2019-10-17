SpongeBob SquarePants is about to take the plunge into live television. The original Broadway cast of "The "SpongeBob Musical" will reunite for a live presentation of the show to air in December on Nickelodeon as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the animated series.

"We could not be more excited that fans and families of all ages will now have the opportunity to experience live actors portraying these beloved characters in a whole new way with 'The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!',” said Rob Bagshaw, executive vice president of Nickelodeon Live Action Unscripted and Live Events.

"The SpongeBob Musical," which ran from December 2017 through September 2018, soaked up 12 Tony nominations including best musical. It's sole win was for set design.

The show also features an ocean of tunes — from rock to gospel — penned by Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and others. And yes, the show's catchy theme song is in there, too.