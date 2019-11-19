TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Nickelodeon's live 'SpongeBob Musical' airing Dec. 7

Nickelodeon has hooked Tom Kenny to play Patchy

Nickelodeon has hooked Tom Kenny to play Patchy the Pirate in "The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!" Dec. 7. Credit: Nickelodeon/Alex Bailey

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Plans for Nickelodeon's "The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!" are coming along swimmingly. The show now has an official air date of Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and it will feature Tom Kenny, who will reprise his TV role as Patchy the Pirate.

Kenny, best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants in the animated series and its movie spinoffs, has played several other roles on the show including the irascible Patchy, SpongeBob's No. 1 fan. When "The SpongeBob Musical" played on Broadway from December 2017 to September 2018, Kenny lent his voice to the role of the French Narrator.

The live "SpongeBob" will also feature the entire cast from the Broadway production, including Tony Award nominees Ethan Slater as SpongeBob and Gavin Lee as Squidward.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
"America's Got Talent" judges Howie Mandel, left, Gabrielle 'America's Got Talent' tryouts in NYC Saturday
Lara Logan of "60 Minutes" will be part Fox News signs Lara Logan for documentary series
Pedro Pascal plays the title role in "The 'The Mandalorian': A new galaxy for 'Star Wars'
Olivia Colman assumes the mantle of Queen Elizabeth 'The Crown': Colman magnificent as Queen Elizabeth
Rebecca Hill-Genia, a Shinnecock member and activist, is 'Conscience Point': Solid doc about LI culture clash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search