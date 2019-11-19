Plans for Nickelodeon's "The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!" are coming along swimmingly. The show now has an official air date of Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and it will feature Tom Kenny, who will reprise his TV role as Patchy the Pirate.

Kenny, best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants in the animated series and its movie spinoffs, has played several other roles on the show including the irascible Patchy, SpongeBob's No. 1 fan. When "The SpongeBob Musical" played on Broadway from December 2017 to September 2018, Kenny lent his voice to the role of the French Narrator.

The live "SpongeBob" will also feature the entire cast from the Broadway production, including Tony Award nominees Ethan Slater as SpongeBob and Gavin Lee as Squidward.